Newcastle United co-owner makes uplifting vow following Everton defeat

Alex Iwobi’s 99th minute strike saw Everton claim a 1-0 win at Goodison Park to move three points clear of the relegation zone. The result keeps Newcastle nine points above the bottom three but they missed the opportunity to climb up to 12th .

It’s the second time in the space of a week Eddie Howe’s side have been beaten away from home by a single goal scored late in the game. They lost 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday following Kai Havertz’s 89th minute goal.

Consecutive defeats is not the ideal way to head into a 16 day break but Newcastle co-owner Ghodoussi believes the side can ‘come back stronger’ following the disappointment.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle United's co-owner reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

He said on Twitter: “Disappointing result tonight. But we’ll take stock, re-focus and come back stronger.”

The squad are now set to jet out to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

