Jack Ross – who managed Sunderland in League One between 2018 and 2019 – joined Newcastle as interim head of coach development at Newcastle’s academy back in March. His position at the club has now been made permanent, as reported by Training Ground Guru.

The 47-year-old is working with academy director Steve Harper and the management team to help provide support to the coaching staff and players throughout all academy age groups.

Following Ross’ initial appointment, Harper said: “Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator. His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here.”

In his only full season in charge at Sunderland, Ross led the club to two Wembley finals in the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs – but they were beaten on both occasions.

His return to the North East came after former head of coach development Neil Winskill moved to a coaching role with Newcastle’s Under-21s side in January.

Ross’ most recent managerial role came at Dundee United but he lasted just seven games before leaving the club in August 2022. The Scottish coach has also managed Hibernian, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic along with Newcastle’s fierce local rivals.

He was named PFA Scotland manager of the year in 2017-18 after leading St Mirren to the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the top flight.