A 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday had no impact on the Newcastle United’s final standing with a top four finish already secured prior to the final round of matches as Liverpool missed out on a place in Europe’s elite competition. Now, all of the talk is turning to the summer transfer window and it’s expected to be a busy one at St James’ Park.

Incomings are expected to be the centre of attention in the North East but the Magpies will also need to keep a hold of their current top stars, something they are said to be ‘confident’ of doing despite interest from Barcelona in one particular fan favourite. Elsewhere, Arsenal are now being touted as one of the clubs who are in the hunt for a player who has been heavily linked with United. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 30:

Newcastle United confident over new Guimaraes contract despite Barcelona interest

Per a report from 90min, Newcastle United remain unconcerned by the interest being shown in midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Plans to tie the Brazilian down to a new contract are described as ‘still very much on track’.

The St James’ Park favourite is said to have attracted interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid with both known to be keeping an eye on his situation. Despite that, Newcastle are said to have ‘no concerns’ about losing Guimaraes this summer.

Arsenal ‘among clubs’ monitoring £50m midfielder linked with Newcastle United and Spurs

Of all the high-profile players currently linked with a summer move to Newcastle United, one of the most consistent has been Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison. The Magpies, along with Tottenham Hotspur, have been the two clubs most consistently rumoured to be plotting a move for the 26-year old.