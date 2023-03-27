News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United owner posts brilliant reaction to trophy win

Newcastle United Women’s development side lifted the FAWNL Reserve Plate on Sunday afternoon.

By Joe Buck
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Portsmouth Women’s development side were the opponents for Newcastle at Armco Arena in Solihull. Goals from Jasmine McQuade, Sharna Wilkinson and Georgina Spraggon sealed a 3-0 win for Newcastle.

Player of the Match McQuade revealed her delight post-match, telling the club’s website: "It's the first final I've been in as well, and for the girls to come through (and win is brilliant). A lot of them are quite young and for us to win the whole tournament and every game, with none of them going to extra-time, we're just buzzing about it, and obviously to be handed Player of the Match is nice as well."

The side, led by Courtney Vacher, put in a dominant performance in the midlands and post-match, Vacher revealed her pride in seeing her team win the trophy: Vacher said: "Winning on any occasion is a tremendous achievement but to win in the way that the girls did today, I couldn't be prouder of them.

"It was an absolutely dominant display from the off and that continued all the way through to the final whistle, so to come away with the trophy today meant a lot to me, meant a lot to the girls, and hopefully it will mean a lot to the club as well."

Post-match, the team took a ‘dressing room photo’ to celebrate the win and Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi congratulated the team. Ghodoussi tweeted trophy emojis, party emojis and clapping emojis.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle United director claps prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
