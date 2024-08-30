Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has been linked with a move to Portsmouth on deadline day.

Portsmouth have been linked with yet another Newcastle United transfer swoop following their capture of Matt Ritchie and interest in signing Paul Dummett. John Mousinho’s side have made a solid start to life back in the Championship and have reportedly shown interest in signing Murphy from the Magpies.

The 20-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Magpies following his move from Galway United two years ago having made his Premier League debut against Chelsea in November before featuring as a substitute against Sheffield United in April. Murphy has impressed at Under-21 level and was someone that many believed could leave the club on loan this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

However, despite reported interest from Portsmouth, Murphy has been included in Newcastle United Under-21’s team that will face Derby County tonight. His participation in that Premier League 2 game hints that a move to Fratton Park may not be one that is completed before the deadline. The summer window closes at 11pm tonight.

Speaking about the defender at the end of last season, Eddie Howe said: “My plans for him is that he continues to push and train well and push the players that are in the team.

“I'm really pleased with his progress this year. I think with his training time with us, he's really improved. He can play left-back, centre-half, he's athletic and very composed on the ball, a really good footballer.”