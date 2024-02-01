Newcastle United confirm departure as defender joins Queen’s Park

Newcastle United defender Josh Scott has joined Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park on a permanent basis. Scott, who turned 21 in September, hasn’t featured for the senior side during his time on Tyneside, but was a regular for their Under-21 side this season having made nine appearances in all competitions, including three in their EFL Trophy campaign.

Scott moves north of the border to join a Queen’s Park side that currently sit 9th in the table and are just two points ahead of basement club Arbroath. Their next match is against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a side that are managed by former Magpies striker Duncan Ferguson. Scott could come up against former Magpies teammate Remi Savage in that game after the former Liverpool man joined Inverness earlier in the window.