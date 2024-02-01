Newcastle United make low-key deadline day transfer move as ex-Sunderland ace returns to club
Newcastle United transfers: One Newcastle United player has returned to the club after a loan spell in Scotland.
Jay Turner-Cooke has returned to Newcastle United following a loan spell at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. Turner-Cooke played just six times for St Johnstone during his half season loan spell north of the border and as Newcastle World report, his lack of game time is a factor in Newcastle’s decision to recall him.
Turner-Cooke will now likely rejoin Newcastle’s Under-21 set-up and feature in their Premier League 2 campaign. The 20-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Sunderland three years ago, was in and around Eddie Howe’s first-team squad during pre-season and featured in their Premier League Summer Series campaign and in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park.
Turner-Cooke spent the second-half of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers. Elsewhere, Joe White, who was recalled from a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra last month, was named on the bench for the win at Villa Park on Tuesday night and is likely to spend the remainder of the campaign on the fringes of Howe’s squad.