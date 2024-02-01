Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay Turner-Cooke has returned to Newcastle United following a loan spell at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. Turner-Cooke played just six times for St Johnstone during his half season loan spell north of the border and as Newcastle World report, his lack of game time is a factor in Newcastle’s decision to recall him.

Turner-Cooke will now likely rejoin Newcastle’s Under-21 set-up and feature in their Premier League 2 campaign. The 20-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Sunderland three years ago, was in and around Eddie Howe’s first-team squad during pre-season and featured in their Premier League Summer Series campaign and in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

