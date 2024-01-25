Newcastle United confirm double transfer as defender sold and striker released from contract
Newcastle United transfers: Two academy players have left Tyneside.
Newcastle United have confirmed two of their academy players have left the club. Defender Remi Savage, who took part in Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series out in the USA in pre-season, has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent deal.
Inverness currently find themselves 8th in the Scottish Championship and are managed by former Magpies striker Duncan Ferguson. Newcastle have also confirmed that Ferguson’s son, Cameron, has been released from his contract with the club. The 20-year-old joined Newcastle United from Tranmere Rovers in 2021 and had a spell on-loan at Forfar Athletic earlier this season, but managed just one goal in 12 appearances with the Scottish side. The club have confirmed they came to a ‘mutual agreement’ with Ferguson.
A statement released by Newcastle about the pair read: ‘Everyone at Newcastle United would like to wish Remi and Cameron well for the future’. Newcastle also confirmed that striker Dylan Stephenson has joined South Shields until the end of the season.