Newcastle United have confirmed two of their academy players have left the club. Defender Remi Savage , who took part in Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series out in the USA in pre-season, has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent deal.

Inverness currently find themselves 8th in the Scottish Championship and are managed by former Magpies striker Duncan Ferguson. Newcastle have also confirmed that Ferguson’s son, Cameron, has been released from his contract with the club. The 20-year-old joined Newcastle United from Tranmere Rovers in 2021 and had a spell on-loan at Forfar Athletic earlier this season, but managed just one goal in 12 appearances with the Scottish side. The club have confirmed they came to a ‘mutual agreement’ with Ferguson.