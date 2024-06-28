Newcastle United confirm friendly against Championship club with two more St James' Park matches to come
The Magpies will travel to face Hull City at MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off BST) before flying out to Japan for two friendly matches in Tokyo.
Eddie Howe’s side face Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium on July 31 (11:30am kick-off BST) and Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on August 3 (1pm kick-off BST).
Newcastle will also travel to the Adidas Headquarters in Herzogenaurach and play at least one friendly match around the weekend of July 20th which is yet to be confirmed.
A statement issued by the club confirmed: “Tickets for the friendly against Hull will go on sale at 2pm (BST) on Monday, 1st July to 2024/25 season ticket holders with 60 and above away points.
“Points will be reduced daily at 2pm, excluding weekends - subject to availability.”
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £7.50 for concessions and £3.50 for juniors. Babies and toddlers under the age of two will not be permitted entry to the stadium.
Newcastle will also be announcing two friendly matches in the Sela Cup on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 ahead of the Premier League 2024-25 season opener against Southampton on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off).
