Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old was forced off during Newcastle’s 0-0 draw at Everton before the international break with a suspected hamstring issue. That has since been diagnosed and Trippier has been unable to train during the gap in Premier League football.

While head coach Eddie Howe claimed it was ‘probably’ not a serious issue, it will be enough to keep him out for the next few matches at least. Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday before a Premier League and Carabao Cup double header against Chelsea.

Arsenal then visit St James’ Park before Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest before the next international break in November.

Howe told The Gazette: "Kieran has picked up a hamstring problem. It's probably nothing too serious but it will keep him out for a few weeks."

‘A few weeks’ could end up turning into almost two months out for Trippier due to the international football schedule if he is unable to return before the November international break.

Newcastle will be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak from a broken toe while Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley are both closing in on returns after lengthy spells on the sidelines. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are long term absentees with knee injuries but will be pushing to return to action before the end of the year.