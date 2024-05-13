Newcastle United confirm ‘long-term’ deal for highly rated defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have secured the future of one of their brightest young talents.

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with the club. After impressing during pre-season, particularly in their Premier League Summer Series campaign in the USA, Murphy made his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Chelsea back in November.

Speaking to the club about his new deal, Murphy said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal here and secure my future with the club.

“I’ve loved every minute since I first signed nearly two years ago. I’ve been fortunate to work with some brilliant players and coaches - with both the Academy and the first team - and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“It’s an exciting time to be a young player at this club - we can all see there is a pathway from the number of players who have made their first-team debuts this season. I just need to keep working hard and hopefully I can build on the progress I’ve made so far.”

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle from Galway United in 2022 and has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level as well as being a regular in Eddie Howe’s matchday squads this season. With just two games of the season left to play, Murphy now has an opportunity to impress again in the off-season and follow in the footsteps of fellow academy star Lewis Miley and show what he can offer to the senior side.

And Howe has hinted that Murphy could have a bigger role to play in the future having been limited to just one further cameo appearance since his Premier League debut. Howe said: “I’m really pleased to see Alex sign a new long-term contract here. It’s well deserved recognition for the work he’s put in over the course of the season.

