‘Progressing’ - Fabrizio Romano delivers major Newcastle United transfer update

Newcastle United transfers: Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

With just two games of the Premier League season to go, Newcastle United’s attention will quickly turn towards the transfer market and how they can improve Eddie Howe’s squad for next season. Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been tipped to reunite with his former boss at St James’ Park whilst Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo has been heavily-linked with a move to the north east with his contract at Craven Cottage coming to an end in the coming weeks.

Adarabioyo has been a regular under Marco Silva but hasn’t been used by him in recent weeks with his time at Fulham likely to come to an end amid great interest in his services. Despite reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United are viewed as the leading contender for his signature.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Kelly, meanwhile, is another that is reportedly on Newcastle’s radar ahead of the summer window with his versatility and ability to play in the centre of defence and at left-back. Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano has reported that talks between Newcastle and the pair are ‘progressing’. Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Newcastle want to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as free agents… plan progressing very well and fast. Kelly, priority target as #NUFC are optimistic to make it happen very early in the summer. Talks also progressing with Adarabioyo as he’s set to leave Fulham.’