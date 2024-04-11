Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed that Joelinton has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with the club. The Magpies and player had been locked in negotiations over a new deal for a few months with brief fears that the injury he suffered back in January may have meant he had played his last game for the club.

However, that is not the case with the Brazilian putting pen to paper to sign a new contract at St James’ Park. Speaking about the deal, Joelinton said: "I feel great. I feel very happy and my family is happy. A lot of things have happened in my years here. I've learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

"I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans. We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I'm glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come."

Joelinton joined Newcastle United for £40m back in 2019 in what was then a club-record deal. After initially struggling for form as a striker, a shift into midfield forced by Ciaran Clark’s red card against Norwich City back in November 2021 sparked a transformation and a revival of his Magpies career - one that turned him into one of the league’s most dominant box-to-box midfielders.

Joelinton’s game has gone from strength to strength under Eddie Howe and his head coach was keen to praise the midfielder, revealing his delight that the Brazilian has committed his future to the club. Howe said: "This has been a big priority for us off the pitch and I'm absolutely delighted Joelinton has committed his future to the club.

"Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here. He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger.