Newcastle United confirm unique Tottenham Hotspur kit change as Sela donate sponsorship
Newcastle United have confirmed they will wear black-and-white shirts with the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) logo on the front of their kit when they face Spurs at St James’ Park on Saturday. The Magpies will hope to strengthen their claim for a European spot when they host Ange Postecoglou’s Champions League chasing side.
And they will do that with the RNID logo on the front of their shirt following an ‘Unsilence the Crowd’ campaign that aims to transform the experiences of deaf people on a matchday. The campaign, launched by Sela in partnership with the charity, will also see the introduction of groundbreaking haptic shirts that will enable deaf fans to feel the atmosphere of the crowd.
A video released by Sela explaining the technology of the new shirts, follows the journey of Newcastle United fans Ryan and David as they attend football matches at St James’ Park. The pair, along with other fans and matchday mascots who are deaf or have hearing loss, will be wearing the shirts in the stands. These shirts transform the noise of the stadium into real-time touch sensation.
Speaking about the shirts, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Newcastle United's partnership with Sela continues to provide spectacular experiences for our fans.
"When Sela shared the idea and technology behind the haptic shirts, we supported the concept immediately. We knew it would have a profound and lasting impact on supporters who are deaf or have hearing loss.
"The atmosphere our supporters generate at St. James' Park is famously powerful and being able to bring that experience to life in such an accessible way, is very special. We look forward to playing our part in this initiative and hope it inspires fans of other clubs, sports and entertainment properties."
Sela, who were named as Newcastle United’s new sponsors last summer in a deal worth £25m per season, will donate their front-of-shirt sponsorship to RNID on Saturday as well as their pitch-side branding. A win for the Magpies would move them into 6th place in the Premier League, albeit possibly only temporarily ahead of Manchester United and West Ham’s games on Saturday evening and Sunday respectively.