A quiet January transfer window for Newcastle United is set to draw to an equally quiet close for the club at 11pm this evening.

Newcastle have made no signings so far this transfer window and have announced just one senior departure with Javier Manquillo joining former manager Rafael Benitez at Celta Vigo on a free transfer. Kieran Trippier was subject to a transfer bid in the region of £13million from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich but The Magpies rejected the offer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Miguel Almiron has also been subject to transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League. But with the Saudi Pro League transfer window now closed, the Paraguayan is set to stay on Tyneside.

Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr expects just one arrival this deadline day with 18-year-old Alfie Harrison arriving from Manchester City to join the club's academy set-up. Low-key departures shouldn't be ruled out either with lower-league clubs looking to secure late deadline day loan deals for academy players.

Isaac Hayden's situation is also an interesting one following the midfielder being recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege. Although Newcastle are light in midfield as things stand, Hayden is expected to go out on loan again.