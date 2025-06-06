Newcastle United has published its retained list ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have confirmed that all first-team players are under contract for the 2025-26 campaign with the exception of Callum Wilson, John Ruddy, Jamal Lewis and Lloyd Kelly.

Mark Gillespie was also set to be out of contract but the club have confirmed that a one-year extension option has been triggered to keep the goalkeeper at the club for at least another season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle recently agreed new contract extensions with Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn, which have been confirmed once again in the retained list statement. Jamaal Lascelles, Martin Dubravka and Sean Longstaff are also tied down for the 2025-26 season following recent extensions.

Newcastle United open discussions with experienced duo

Although Newcastle confirmed that Wilson and Ruddy are out of contract on June 30, the club have opened discussions about their futures and admit ‘new contracts could still be agreed’.

Ruddy joined Newcastle on a free transfer last summer and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club. At 37-years-old, his impact is limited to the training ground though he has been hailed as a ‘vital’ player behind the scenes by head coach Eddie Howe.

Wilson started just two Premier League matches last season and hasn’t scored a league goal for Newcastle in over a year. Following the final game of the 2024-25 season at St James’ Park, Wilson appeared to wave goodbye to the supporters and appeared emotional as he did a solo lap of honour around the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have an extension option in Wilson’s contract but the retained list statement suggests they are not willing to trigger it and will instead propose a new deal to the striker on reduced terms.

Newcastle’s statement read: “Newcastle United can announce its retained list of men’s first team players for the 2025-26 season.

“Callum Wilson and John Ruddy are set to be out of contract at the end of June, however the club has opened discussions with both players about their futures and new contracts could still be agreed.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Newcastle United departures confirmed

While things are still slightly up in the air regarding Wilson and Ruddy, Newcastle were able to confirm that Jamal Lewis will be leaving the club following the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Newcastle loaned Lewis to Sao Paulo last summer for the final year of his contract which included an option for the Brazilian club to make the deal permanent for free. But Lewis’ loan was ultimately cut short after he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

The 27-year-old was then a surprise inclusion in Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of the 2024-25 season but didn’t train let alone feature with the first-team squad as he continued his injury recovery.

Lewis, who signed for Newcastle for £15million but failed to make a major impact, will be free to find a new club in the summer, with some interest from Championship sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Newcastle also confirmed that defender Lloyd Kelly would be leaving the club with his loan move to Juventus set to be made permanent on June 30.

Although the club listed the transfer fee as ‘undisclosed’ it is understood to be worth around £20million to Newcastle in total after the initial loan fee plus bonuses related to Juventus qualifying for the Champions League.

The statement added: “Jamal Lewis will depart St. James’ Park upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus will become a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on 30th June.

“All other first team players are retained, with an option activated to retain goalkeeper Mark Gillespie following recent contract extensions for Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth and Dan Burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle United extends a sincere thank you to all players leaving the club this summer and wishes them the best for the next step in their careers.”