Newcastle United confirm 'special' pre-season announcement to follow Adidas kit launch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United will be travelling to Japan for two pre-season matches this summer.
As part of the ‘J.League International Series 2024 powered by docomo’ Newcastle will Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off local time) and Yokohama F.Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off local time).
Yokohama are in the AFC Champions League final having finished runners-up in the J.League last season. They are managed by former Leeds United and Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell.
Reflecting on the confirmation of the tour, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “We are pleased to be visiting Japan this summer. It’s an amazing country and it will be a unique experience for our players, staff and supporters.
“We will be taking on two strong teams at two special stadiums, and I’m sure they will present the type of physical tests we need at that time as we build towards next season.”
Newcastle’s pre-season plans are said to be commercially driven with the club also travelling to Australia for friendly matches later this month.
United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone said: “We thank J.League and docomo for inviting the club to be part of what has become a hugely popular series in the Japanese football calendar.
“Newcastle United has fan communities in Japan and across Asia, and this is an exciting opportunity for the club play in front of local and travelling supporters on an iconic stage as we continue to grow our presence globally.
“Meanwhile, we want to connect and engage with partners both in the UK and in other key territories. As we step out in our new Adidas kits, for example, we will be wearing a brand that has a long-established and special connection with Japanese sport and culture, and that presents unique mutual opportunities.
“For any pre-season tour, our aim is to support the needs of our teams during this crucial period and the players will train and play at elite facilities in Japan. We are continuing to work collaboratively on our overall pre-season schedule and hope to announce additional matches in the UK and Europe soon.”