Newcastle United confirmed team v Chelsea as Eddie Howe makes five changes plus Anthony Gordon decision
A win for Newcastle United would see them qualify for their third-straight Carabao Cup quarter-final, but this evening sees them come up against the side that dumped them out of last year’s competition and the side that handed them their third defeat of the season at the weekend.
The Magpies have been buoyed by the return of Gordon to the starting lineup after he missed Sunday’s defeat through injury. However, there is no Bruno Guimaraes in the starting side as he drops to the bench. Newcastle United have not won a single game that the Brazilian has not featured in since his debut back in January 2022.
Chelsea head to the north east full of confidence that they can inflict a second defeat in a matter of days on the Magpies. Enzo Maresca has rotated his team for the trip to St James’ Park with Cole Palmer on the bench for the visitors.
Newcastle United starting XI to face Chelsea: Nick Pope, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Joelinton
Substitutes: Martin Dubravka, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Will Osula, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron