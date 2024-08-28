Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘exploring’ a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan as a potential alternative to Marc Guehi.

According to Sky Germany, Simakan is on Newcastle’s radar ahead of transfer deadline day while Barcelona and Liverpool have also made inquiries about the 24-year-old. The report adds RB Leipzig would be open to allowing the French defender leave but only for a ‘very high’ fee.

Simakan has also attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League but remains under contract at the Bundesliga club until 2027. Newcastle’s reported interest in the defender - who can play at right-back and centre-back - comes amid prolonged discussions with Crystal Palace regarding Marc Guehi

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies have made Guehi their number-one transfer target and will look to strike a deal in the final week of the transfer window. A total package worth in the region of £70million is under discussion but yet to be agreed.

Should Newcastle fail to strike a deal, they may need to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements - which is where Simakan may come in.

It has been a frustrating summer for The Magpies so far with a distinct lack of major signings. Lloyd Kelly joined on a free transfer and Will Osula arrived from Sheffield United for £15million including add-ons as the club’s only two outfield additions.

Head coach Eddie Howe remains hopeful of making a new signing before the end of the transfer window on Friday but claimed that the club would not sign both a defender and a winger in the coming days.