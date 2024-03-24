Newcastle United consider £120m defensive duo as Roma star is linked

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen as he enjoys a productive loan spell with Serie A rivals Roma.

The centre-back, who has been capped at youth level by both the Netherlands and Spain, joined the Giallorossi during the January transfer window and has gone on to make 12 appearances, scoring two goals and providing an assist for Leandro Parades to score his side's final goal in a 4-1 win at Monza earlier this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After initial reports from Italy emerged last week suggesting Newcastle and Arsenal were showing an interest in the 18-year-old defender, a new update from Tutto Juve has reported Huijsen has 'many admirers from abroad' and states the Magpies are 'looking to improve their defensive performance to return to the Champions League' by making a move for the Juve man. The report also suggests Newcastle have the 'financial resources' to complete a move but also revealed Manchester United see the centre-back as 'an option to bolster their defence'.

Huijsen is not the only centre-back to be linked with a move to Newcastle over the weekend after the Magpies were named as suitors for Sporting CP duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande. Spanish outlet Fichajes have revealed both players have significant release clauses in their current deals with the Portuguese giants - and suggested Sporting will insist on those clauses being met if the duo are to leave.