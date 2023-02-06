Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were reportedly on their radar as Jonjo Shelvey secured a move to Nottingham Forest, however, no deal for the pair could be agreed. Ultimately, the Magpies didn’t replace Shelvey with a new addition to the squad, however, the arrival of Anthony Gordon does free up other options in the centre of the park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle did show interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer towards the end of the window, however, the 28-year-old instead sealed a loan move to Manchester United until the end of the season.

Newcastle United 'considered' a move for Marcel Sabitzer before he joined Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As picked up by HITC, Romano said: “We also had some rumours on Newcastle because they were looking for that kind of player and they considered that kind of opportunity. But they decided also not to proceed because Sabitzer was super keen on joining Manchester United, in love with Erik ten Hag’s ideas of football, and so this is why for Sabitzer, the hijack was refused, nothing was in danger.”