Newcastle United ‘looked at’ deadline day move for Chelsea man as Aston Villa ‘held talks’ for Leeds ace
Newcastle United signed two players in January, but they looked at plenty of other options before the transfer window closed.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘looked at’ midfielder signing
Newcastle United reportedly ‘looked at’ the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on deadline day following Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest. Shelvey’s departure to the City Ground and Bruno Guimaraes’ red card and subsequent three-game suspension mean Newcastle are relatively short of options in midfield - one of the major reasons they were keen to add a midfielder during the dying hours of the window.
Dean Jones told Give Me Sport: “I think Loftus-Cheek kind of came into the equation – Newcastle looked at it. They were hoping he might become available for loan and that just didn’t really happen.”
Conor Gallagher, team mate of Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge, also emerged as a potential target for Newcastle but no deal for the midfielder materialised before the 11pm deadline.
Aston Villa ‘eyed’ deadline day move for Newcastle United ‘target’
According to 90min, Aston Villa ‘held talks’ over a potential deadline day move for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison. Harrison has entered the final 18-months of his current contract at Elland Road, but Leeds are hopeful he will sign an extension.
Whilst Aston Villa showed interest in Harrison, it was Leicester City that came closest to landing him last month with Leeds accepting a £20million bid from the Foxes, only for them to eventually keep hold of the winger past the deadline. Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Harrison in the summer.