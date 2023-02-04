Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘looked at’ midfielder signing

Newcastle United reportedly ‘looked at’ the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on deadline day following Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest. Shelvey’s departure to the City Ground and Bruno Guimaraes’ red card and subsequent three-game suspension mean Newcastle are relatively short of options in midfield - one of the major reasons they were keen to add a midfielder during the dying hours of the window.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Dean Jones told Give Me Sport: “I think Loftus-Cheek kind of came into the equation – Newcastle looked at it. They were hoping he might become available for loan and that just didn’t really happen.”

Conor Gallagher, team mate of Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge, also emerged as a potential target for Newcastle but no deal for the midfielder materialised before the 11pm deadline.

Aston Villa ‘eyed’ deadline day move for Newcastle United ‘target’

According to 90min, Aston Villa ‘held talks’ over a potential deadline day move for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison. Harrison has entered the final 18-months of his current contract at Elland Road, but Leeds are hopeful he will sign an extension.