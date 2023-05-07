Newcastle United ‘considering’ defender swoop amid Sheffield United loan update

News you can trust since 1849
Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 7th May 2023, 11:58 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United take on title chasing Arsenal at home on Sunday afternoon. Eddie Howe’s side are currently 3rd in the Premier League table as they chase down a Champions League spot.

The Toon Army have a busy summer coming up. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club this weekend....

Right-back linked

Newcastle are ‘considering’ a move for Inter Milan right wing-back Denzel Dumfries ahead of the next transfer window, as per a report by Football Insider. The 27-year-old, who is a Holland international with 43 caps under his belt so far, could be seen as someone to compete with Kieran Trippier for next season.

Dumfries signed for his current club back in 2021 having previously played his football in his native country at Sparta Rotterdam, SC Heerenveen and PSV and has since been a hit in Italy. However, he may well move on for a new chapter in his career in the near future and a switch to England could be on the cards for him.

Defender latest

Ciaran Clark will ‘shortly discover’ whether Sheffield United will offer him a deal this summer, as detailed in a report by The Star. He has spent this term on loan with the Blades after Newcastle gave him the green light to move to South Yorkshire on a temporary basis last year.

The Republic of Ireland international has since made 11 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and has helped them gain promotion from the Football League. His contract with his current club expires in late June and he is poised to become a free agent.