Arsenal travel to the north east with hopes of keeping the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League whilst Newcastle know a statement win against the Gunners would move them a giant step towards Champions League qualification. Much like the clash between these two on Tyneside last season and at the Emirates Stadium in January, it is set to be another hard-fought encounter, one that has seen pundits split on who will emerge victorious.

Paul Merson, who played for the Gunners for a decade, believes Newcastle could ‘finish off’ his former club’s title hopes - although he hasn’t totally ruled-out Mikel Arteta’s side. Chris Sutton, meanwhile, is tipping the Magpies to get a positive result on Sunday.

Paul Merson’s prediction…

In his weekly predictions column on Sportskeeda, Merson wrote: ‘This could be the game that finishes Arsenal off in the Premier League title race, as Newcastle United are in incredible form. Eddie Howe and co have been unbelievable at home this season and are well-positioned to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

‘If Arsenal win this, I think the title race could be back on, as Manchester City have a bunch of interesting games coming up. Both Arsenal and Newcastle have played fantastic football this season and this will be a great contest, but unfortunately, I can't see Arsenal winning this one.

‘The pressure will be on them and the Magpies are a tough nut to crack at St. James' Park, so I think this game will finish 1-1.’

Chris Sutton’s prediction…

Sutton told BBC Sport: ‘The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January.

‘Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City, and a draw is not enough for them. Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form.’