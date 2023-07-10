Newcastle United contract decisions explained after club secure 'important' players

Newcastle United have signed up two experienced players along with Sandro Tonali.

Midfielder Tonali, 23, joined from AC Milan last week in a deal worth around £55million.

The club also extended the stays of Paul Dummett and Loris Karius following the expiry of their contracts.

Long-serving defender Dummett, 31, and goalkeeper Karius have agreed new one-year deals with the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Dummett, 32, only made one appearance due to injuries and the form of others last season, while 30-year-old Karius played in the Carabao Cup final.

While the pair did not play much football in the 2022/23 campaign, they still played “important” roles as the club finished fourth in the Premier League, according to Howe.

“Two really important players for us last year," said United's head coach.

Free agent

Karius joined the club as a free agent after leaving Liverpool last summer in the wake of an injury to Karl Darlow, who was later loaned to Hull City.

“Loris came in off the back of not training a huge deal, a huge amount, before he signed with us, but we saw rapid improvement in his goalkeeping in the time he spent with our goalkeeping coaches and us," said Howe.

"Delighted with his attitude and application to his work. Played in the cup final, obviously, and did very well. So he’s going to be a valuable part of our goalkeeping team this year."

Dummett – who can play at left-back, and in central defence – made his Newcastle debut in an FA Cup tie more than a decade ago.

“Paul's been with the club a number of years," said Howe. "He's a Newcastle man through and through, and he’s got versatility as well. He can play various positions for us.

"Again, behind the scenes last year he was incredible with his backing of the players, and how he trained, and application to what we asked him to do."

United's head coach added: "So we’re delighted both players are staying, and we hope they enjoy the season.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe embraces Matt Ritchie, who is staying for another year. (Pic: Getty Images)

Contract extensions

A United statement issued last month read: "The club have triggered an option to retain Matt Ritchie's services for another season.