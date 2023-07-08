Sandro Tonali's agent has paid Newcastle United a big compliment
Newcastle United's "historic" move for Sandro Tonali has been hailed by the midfielder's agent.
Sandro Tonali has made "history" with his move to Newcastle United.
The midfielder has joined the club from AC Milan in a deal worth around £55million.
Tonali is the most expensive Italian player in history, with the fee eclipsing the £50million sum Chelsea paid Napoli for Jorginho in 2018.
The 23-year-old – who captained Italy at the European Under-21 Championship this summer – spoke about his "positive" first impressions of the club following a visit to Tyneside this week.
And Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, has revealed his "satisfaction" with the record-breaking move.
Riso said: “It's an operation that will enter the history books. We're happy. There is a lot of satisfaction.
"When such important clubs in the Premier League like Newcastle – which is the NBA (National Basketball Association) of football – appear, it's right for all parties to sit down and think.”
Big chance
Tonali thanked the club for the "huge opportunity" in a statement issued by the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term, earlier this week.
"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali, a boyhood Milan fan.
"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."
Tonali, also a senior Italy international, will take a short break before starting pre-season joining up with his new team-mates at Newcastle later this month.