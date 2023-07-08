News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Sandro Tonali's agent has paid Newcastle United a big compliment

Newcastle United's "historic" move for Sandro Tonali has been hailed by the midfielder's agent.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Sandro Tonali has made "history" with his move to Newcastle United.

The midfielder has joined the club from AC Milan in a deal worth around £55million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tonali is the most expensive Italian player in history, with the fee eclipsing the £50million sum Chelsea paid Napoli for Jorginho in 2018.

Most Popular

The 23-year-old – who captained Italy at the European Under-21 Championship this summer – spoke about his "positive" first impressions of the club following a visit to Tyneside this week.

And Giuseppe Riso, Tonali's agent, has revealed his "satisfaction" with the record-breaking move.

Riso said: “It's an operation that will enter the history books. We're happy. There is a lot of satisfaction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"When such important clubs in the Premier League like Newcastle – which is the NBA (National Basketball Association) of football – appear, it's right for all parties to sit down and think.”

Big chance

Tonali thanked the club for the "huge opportunity" in a statement issued by the club, which will compete in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term, earlier this week.

"First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they're giving me a huge opportunity for my career," said Tonali, a boyhood Milan fan.

"I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I'm really excited about playing at St James' Park. I can't wait to fee the warmth of the fans."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tonali, also a senior Italy international, will take a short break before starting pre-season joining up with his new team-mates at Newcastle later this month.

Related topics:AC Milan