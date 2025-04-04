Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that Fabian Schar has signed a new contract until the end of the 2025-26 season - but several players’ futures are still up in the air.

Schar’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season but the defender has agreed a one-year extension, as confirmed by the club on Thursday. Newcastle have addressed the contract situations of Schar, Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka so far in 2025 but there are still several players who are set to leave the club this summer as things stand.

Newcastle have also agreed to sell Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in the summer in a deal totalling £20million. Kelly joined The Magpies on a free transfer last summer before joining Juventus on an initial loan deal in January.

The Serie A club have an obligation to make the deal permanent this summer.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has described Schar as an ‘elite’ player for the club and confirmed the defender’s contract signing during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Now Schar has signed a new deal, here are the five senior players, in addition to Kelly, set to leave Newcastle United this summer as things stand...

Callum Wilson

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has started just one Premier League match this season and has suffered numerous injury issues in recent seasons. The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer but there is an option to extend the deal for another year.

Wilson has featured 13 times in all competitions this season, scoring once in the 3-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Birmingham City. He remains a highly-valued player by head coach Eddie Howe and is the club’s third-highest Premier League goalscorer ever behind Alan Shearer and Alexander Isak.

But with Wilson unlikely to displace Isak in the starting line-up, he could well be looking for a new club in the summer.

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles is Newcastle United club captain and lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier both at Wembley and during the Town Moor celebrations. An ACL injury has seen him sidelined for over a year and his contract is set to expire this summer after an extension was triggered last season.

Eddie Howe was asked about Lascelles’ situation earlier this week but couldn’t confirm whether the defender has already played his final game for the club. His future remains very uncertain.

Jamal Lewis

Lewis’ loan spell at Sao Paulo was cut short in January following an ankle injury and surgery.

He has been included in Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season but is unlikely to feature as he focuses on his recovery away from the squad.

He is out of contract in the summer and set to find a new club as a free agent.

John Ruddy

Ruddy was signed by the club last summer to bolster their goalkeeping department, one that now stands at five-strong. He hasn’t played a single minute since joining the club and is regarded as their fourth-choice goalkeeper.

His role behind the scenes could see him offered a new deal though that would likely come once the 2024-25 season has concluded.

Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is in a similar situation to Ruddy as a goalkeeper almost certain not to feature for the first team but one that has a role to play behind the scenes. A well-liked member of the squad but hasn’t made a competitive senior appearance for the club in almost five years.