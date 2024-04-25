Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s unbeaten run in the Premier League ended with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace the lead early in the second half before Newcastle had a penalty shout turned down. Will Hughes’ pull on Sean Longstaff inside the penalty area was checked by VAR but didn’t overturn Tom Bramall’s on-field decision.

Reflecting on the penalty decision, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought so live, but after watching it again it's probably a 50/50 call and it's gone against us.

“It's one of those decisions where if the referee gives the penalty he doesn't overturn it.”

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United is challenged by Will Hughes of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on April 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

But Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was more adamant a penalty should have been given by VAR.

“Even their player thought it was a penalty I think,” Schar told the club website. “What I saw was pretty clear and it would be a big moment in the game at 1-0 but we can’t blame it on what happened.

“Overall it wasn’t good enough, [the penalty decision] could have changed the game the rest of the game was not at the level we want to be.”

Mateta then doubled Palace’s advantage in the closing stages as Newcastle dropped behind Manchester United to seventh in the Premier League table with five games remaining. Should the table stay as it is, seventh place would be enough to secure qualification for next season’s Europa Conference League.