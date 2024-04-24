Newcastle United star told to make 'absolutely perfect' £20m Leeds United move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has been told he can land the ‘absolutely perfect move’ away from St James Park this summer.

The Magpies academy product has become a regular feature in Eddie Howe’s side after looking as if his time with his boyhood club was drawing to a low-key end during Steve Bruce’s reign on Tyneside. Getting Longstaff’s name on a long-term contract was one of Howe’s priorities following his appointment in November 2021 and that deal was agreed within six months of the arrival of the former Bournemouth manager.

Despite making just under a century of appearances under Howe and helped United end their 20-year absence from the Champions League and reach a first major cup final appearance since 1999, Longstaff’s future has been the subject of ongoing speculation as he prepares to enter the final 12 months of his current deal. As an academy product, any sale of the midfielder would aid United in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and there have been reports linking Championship title rivals Leicester City and Leeds United with a £20m summer move for Longstaff.

A move to the latter of the current second tier duo would be ideal for Longstaff according to former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer, who believes working under Daniel Farke at Elland Road would work for both parties.

He told Football League World: “Eddie Howe has come out and said that he’s a big admirer of Sean, and he would not want to let him go. But in terms of rebuilding at the football club and pushing on, if they got an offer of around £15-20 million pounds, they would not be averse to letting him go.

“Which would be the best fit for the way that he plays? I think he would be more suited to be playing under Daniel Farke at Leeds United. The way that he plays and the way that Daniel likes to play, I think he would be a fan favourite at Leeds. They love a player who can get around the pitch and gets tackles in and shows some energy. So I think Leeds United would be an absolutely perfect move for him.”