Newcastle United looked set to offload forgotten midfield man Isaac Hayden this week in an almost certain move to Premier League rivals Luton Town on loan. However, despite travelling south for his medical, the deal collapsed at the last hurdle and the 28-year-old is now looking for another club.

Luton boss Rob Edwards even discussed the failed move, confirming “there was interest” in bringing him to Kenilworth Road this summer to help bolster the Hatters’ squad during their 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal. We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days,” Edwards said following Luton’s win over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Newcastle and Hayden are now searching for another move but of course, time is not on their side. With Friday’s deadline day looming, there is very little time to get a deal over the line, but a positive boost is that the midfielder is not short of options.

The Star has reported that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Hayden and want to bring him to the club before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow evening. The Owls have been scouring the Premier League for potential loan signings, particularly in the engine room, as they get stuck into their Championship run following last season’s promotion.

Wednesday have also been linked to Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick and both have received interest from other second tier English clubs as well. Both Hendrick and Hayden are understood to be part of Eddie Howe’s summer clearout list as he looks to trim down his squad before the window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a reliable and versatile player, Hayden has slipped drastically down the pecking order at Newcastle and hasn’t played for the team since since December 2021. He spent last season out on loan with Norwich City, with an obligation to buy clause in his contract if the Canaries secured promotion, but they finished outside of the play-off spots.