Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a young winger that has been compared to former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Arjen Robben.

TBR Football have named the Magpies as one of several clubs that have ‘checked in’ on Nordsjaelland youngster Sindre Walle Egeli after he produced a number of eye-catching displays since the Danish SuperLiga returned from its winter break. The 18-year-old winger has scored once and provided two assists in four games to help his side take nine points from a possible 12 since they returned to action with a 3-2 win against Sönderjyske last month.

The four-times capped Norway Under-21 international made a handful of appearances for Nordsjaelland’s first-team last season after he was rewarded for a stunning return of 25 goals in as many games for their reserve side. However, it is during the current campaign when Egeli has really come to the four with six goals and five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions after grabbing his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw with Lyngby in August.

Newcastle are said to be ‘closely following’ the youngster in recent weeks - but they will face major competition should they choose to make a move after Premier League rivals Liverpool, Everton and Fulham were also said to have watched the talented attacker in action over recent weeks. Egeli is also said to have captured the attention of Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig and reigning Europa League champions and Serie A title contenders Atalanta.

The young winger has drawn comparisons with former Premier League, La Liga and Champions League winner Robben with his ability to cut in from the right-hand side and strike at goal with his left foot - and the teenager was more than happy to agree with those comparisons during an interview with Eurosport last year.

He said: “I would say that my left foot is clearly my greatest skill. You can say that I’m a bit like Arjen Robben, since I’m on the right and like to cut in. But I’m probably not quite the same (as him). The development I have had in the last year has been very great. In the last two months, I have gained a lot of confidence and I have played well when I have had the chance. I have shown myself and scored a number of goals.”

A move to Egeli would not be the first time Newcastle have raided the Danish Superliga in recent seasons after they completed a deal for Odense winger Yankuba Minteh two years ago. The Gambia international spent last season on loan at Feyenoord - but departed St James Park on a permanent basis to join Brighton during the summer transfer window and recently scored against the Magpies in their FA Cup exit at the hands of the Seagulls. United also conducted a deal with another SuperLiga club during the January transfer window as young midfielder Travis Hernes joined AaB on loan for the remainder of the season. The Norway Under-20 international has made four appearances so far and was part of the AaB side that fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Egeli’s Nordsjaelland last month

