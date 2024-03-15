Newcastle United are rumoured to be considering Roberto De Zerbi as a potential Eddie Howe replacement, according to reports.

Speculation regarding the 46-year-old has ramped up in recent weeks as the Magpies continue to struggle in the Premier League. Shields Gazette understands Toon chiefs remain firmly behind Howe but there have been noises - mainly in the media - about his future.

A crippling injury list and the added fixture congestion from the Champions League has been highlighted as the two key reasons behind Newcastle’s underwhelming campaign. However, the treatment table has begun to clear up and United’s form is yet to improve.

The 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Monday only heightened concern but Howe, as it stands, is likely to be in charge from now until May. Newcastle still have a chance of securing European football for next season and remain in the FA Cup - albeit facing a daunting trip to Manchester City tomorrow.

However, a disastrous run towards the end of the campaign could force the club’s ambitious owners to make a decision. GiveMeSport claim Brighton manager De Zerbi would be in contention should the Magpies pull the trigger.

The Italian was appointed 18 months ago and guided Brighton to their first-ever European campaign. Liverpool have been linked with De Zerbi as they aim to replace Jurgen Klopp after almost nine years.

