Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Juventus winger Matias Soule.

The Argentina Under-20 international joined Juve’s youth ranks from Velez Sarsfield in January 2020 and has gone on to make 21 appearances for the Bianconeri’s first-team over the last two seasons. However, his development has been given a major boost by a season-long loan spell with Frosinone.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in late August, Soule has gone on to score ten goals and provide two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions and that has reportedly sparked interest from a number of clubs across Europe. However, speaking earlier this season, the winger’s agent has already given an indication of how Juventus view the 20-year-old and the support he is receiving from his parent club during his loan spell with their Serie A rivals.

He told TuttoMercatoWeb: “Just yesterday I spoke with Giovanni Manna, he and Tognozzi are very much behind the players on loan and are very happy with his performance. They know that he is a quality player and at Frosinone he manages to demonstrate it. At Juventus they follow him, they are behind him, they send continuous messages. Mati is a player much appreciated by Juventus. I am very proud of him, he is a champion. He always shows that he has something extra.”