Newcastle United could submit 'concrete offer' for £34m-rated Argentina international wanted by Bayern Munich
The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies turn their focus towards the summer transfer window.
Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Juventus winger Matias Soule.
The Argentina Under-20 international joined Juve’s youth ranks from Velez Sarsfield in January 2020 and has gone on to make 21 appearances for the Bianconeri’s first-team over the last two seasons. However, his development has been given a major boost by a season-long loan spell with Frosinone.
After moving to the Stadio Benito Stirpe in late August, Soule has gone on to score ten goals and provide two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions and that has reportedly sparked interest from a number of clubs across Europe. However, speaking earlier this season, the winger’s agent has already given an indication of how Juventus view the 20-year-old and the support he is receiving from his parent club during his loan spell with their Serie A rivals.
He told TuttoMercatoWeb: “Just yesterday I spoke with Giovanni Manna, he and Tognozzi are very much behind the players on loan and are very happy with his performance. They know that he is a quality player and at Frosinone he manages to demonstrate it. At Juventus they follow him, they are behind him, they send continuous messages. Mati is a player much appreciated by Juventus. I am very proud of him, he is a champion. He always shows that he has something extra.”
The same outlet have now reported Newcastle and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Brentford are all monitoring Soule’s progress and have watched the winger in action in recent weeks. Bayern Munich and French club Nice are also named as potential suitors for Soule, who was reportedly the subject of a £25m offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad during the January transfer window. The report also states Juventus are ready to offer the winger a new deal if they do not receive a bid of ‘at least £34m’ during the summer.