Roy Keane believes Kalvin Phillips will be ‘fuming’ after starting West Ham’s clash with Manchester United on the bench, less than two weeks after joining the Hammers from Manchester City. Phillips was heavily-linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium during January and moved to the London Stadium with a view of getting more regular first-team football.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Keane said: “From the player’s point of view I think he’d be fuming. You go to get some games, he played 70 minutes, he’s a sitting midfielder, you use your intelligence there in terms of when to sprint and when to sit in.

“Obviously David Moyes will be worried about it in terms of picking up an injury quickly but from the player’s point of view, he has to get minutes under his belt, he has to get games. Remember he’s on loan from City, he’s going to Old Trafford and now he’s sitting on the bench. Obviously David Moyes is an experienced manager but I think from the player’s point of view, he’ll be fuming.”