Newcastle United ‘deal agreed’ claim as Eddie Howe praises ‘vastly experienced’ ace

Eddie Howe has praised Martin Dubravka following his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Dubravka was largely a bystander during their win over Leicester City at the weekend with the Slovakian deputising in place of Nick Pope who has been ruled-out of action for around a month with a knee injury. Dubravka’s only previous appearance this season came as a starter against AFC Wimbledon, but lasted just 45 minutes before being withdrawn through injury.

Speaking about Dubravka’s performance, Howe said: "I think Martin played really well. He did not have a lot to do with his hands which was a good thing for us as a defensive unit but I think he was very calm in possession and gave us a really good platform to build from at the back, a vastly experienced and vastly level headed I think he can be very pleased with his return to the team."

The 35-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract at St James’ Park and has been linked with moves away from the club in recent times, most notably in summer when he was heavily-linked with a move north of the border to join Celtic. He instead remained on Tyneside and now has the chance to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper again whilst Pope remains sidelined.

However, fresh reports from Saudi Arabia have suggested that Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab have ‘agreed a deal’ with Dubravka to join the club following injury to the club’s current number one - Kim Seung-Gyu. The report also states that Al-Shabab have interest in former Real Madrid, PSG and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Dubravka will enter the final few months of his current contract when the January transfer window opens and will be able to talk with foreign clubs to agree a pre-contract deal that would allow him to join on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of June. Newcastle United, meanwhile, currently have five senior goalkeepers on their books and whilst they may look to trim that number either in January or in summer, Pope’s current injury means it is unlikely that any deal will be sanctioned whilst he remains unavailable.