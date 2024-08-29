Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s summer transfer business is on the brink of collapse heading into deadline day.

Newcastle have failed to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi following an extended period of talks regarding a £70million move. While a transfer hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet, it will not happen unless Palace decide to accept the offer already on the table from Newcastle.

RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan emerged as a potential alternative option for The Magpies should they be unable to strike a deal for Guehi. Sky Germany reported that Newcastle were ‘exploring’ a potential deal for Simakan but now that also looks to be off the table.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PIF-owned Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are in talks to sign the 24-year-old French defender who has also been subject to interest from Barcelona and Liverpool. Leipzig are open to letting Simakan leave this summer but it appears that Newcastle won’t be his destination.

The defender can play at both centre-back and right-back and could now make the move to Saudi Arabia.

It has been a frustrating summer for The Magpies heading into deadline day with a distinct lack of major signings. Lloyd Kelly joined on a free transfer and Will Osula arrived from Sheffield United for £15million including add-ons as the club’s only two outfield additions.

Head coach Eddie Howe remains hopeful of making a new signing before the end of the transfer window on Friday but there has been a distinct lack of progress or breakthroughs on the transfer front.