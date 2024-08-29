Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Newcastle United players have been named in Lee Carsley’s first England squad for next month’s Nations League matches.

Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Tino Livramento are part of the England squad for the upcoming matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month. Gordon keeps his place in the squad following Euro 2024 while Pope returns and Livramento earns his first senior call-up.

It comes after Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international duty ahead of the squad being announced. Livramento has started The Magpies’ first two Premier League matches ahead of Trippier this season and came on to replace the 33-year-old in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 21-year-old was tipped for a call-up for England earlier this year but was ruled out after picking up an ankle injury that ultimately ended his season prematurely. Livramento has made 38 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Southampton last summer for a reported £31million, scoring once.

He has been capped nine times at Under-21s level for England and will be hoping to make his senior debut next month. Carsley will take charge of England after Gareth Southgate’s departure as manager was confirmed following Euro 2024.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)