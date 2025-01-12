Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Newcastle United starting line-up to face Bromley in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle head into the match on the back of seven successive wins in all competitions with head coach Eddie Howe making wholesale changes from the side that won 2-0 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Howe has made nine changes in total with only goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and Joelinton keeping their place in the side. Fabian Schar returns from suspension and is back in the starting line-up while Bruno Guimaraes returns on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-21s stars Alex Murphy and Trevan Sanusi are on the bench. It’s also a first start of the season for Lewis Miley and Matt Targett after their respective injury issues.

Alexander Isak has been ruled out for Newcastle after picking up a hamstring issue at Arsenal in midweek. Will Osula comes into the starting line-up for only the second time in a competitive game for the club.

Explaining Isak’s absence, Howe said ahead of the match: “We think he's pretty good. He's seeing his physio at the moment and giving him a couple of days rest. We think he's in a good place but we'll see how he is [Saturday].

“Not [a serious injury] from the initial assessment, fingers crossed he's okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been the case [anyway] but we would have involved him in the game in some way. Given what's happened we'll probably use this game to give him a rest and get him ready for the fixtures ahead.”

In addition to Isak, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman have dropped out after starting against Arsenal. Emil Krafth, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Jamaal Lascelles remain sidelined due to injury.

NUFC starting line-up: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Kelly, Targett; Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley; Almiron, Barnes, Osula

Subs: Vlachodimos, Tonali, Gordon, Hall, Livramento, Burn, A. Murphy, Guimaraes, Sanusi