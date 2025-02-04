Newcastle United have been dealt a major injury concern ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Joelinton was forced off with a knee issue during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham at St James’ Park. The injury was confirmed by head coach Eddie Howe after the match.

“Yeah, he was suffering with a knee injury, which was a shame,” Howe said. He was struggling in that second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now worrying images have emerged showing Joelinton with his knee in a brace just less than 72 hours before the crucial Carabao Cup match against Arsenal. Newcastle hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg heading into Wednesday’s match at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

Joelinton was pictured at the Newcastle training ground alongside his family celebrating his son’s eighth birthday. But the happy images shared on Instagram sparked fear amongst the Newcastle supporters as the Brazilian’s knee could clearly be seen with a brace on it.

Such measures can be taken as a precaution shortly after the injury but it certainly doesn’t look good for the 28-year-old heading into Wednesday’s match.

Newcastle United set for injury boost

While Joelinton’s chances of featuring against Arsenal have been impacted, striker Callum Wilson is understood to be close to a return. The 32-year-old has been out for over eight weeks with a hamstring injury but Howe revealed that the player would be ‘there or thereabouts’ for the match having returned to training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, Callum will be there or thereabouts,” Howe said. “He's trained, as I said, on Friday a couple of times. He's looked good.

“Obviously I'll speak to everyone connected with Callum and his welfare and make sure we involve him at the right time.”

Newcastle have a two-goal advantage in the tie with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scoring in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last month. But The Magpies have lost each of their last two matches at St James’ Park while Arsenal head into the game fresh from a 5-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Newcastle United injuries

In addition to the doubts over Joelinton and Wilson, Newcastle will certainly be without winger Harvey Barnes who is still around a couple of weeks away from a return after picking up a thigh injury last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles is also a long-term absentee as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an ACL injury.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United in talks to sign four-goal winger on bargain deal - 'essential' Paul Mitchell signing