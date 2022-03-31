The defender joined the club, which was taken over late last year by an ambitious new ownership group, from Nottingham Forest almost eight years ago.

Lascelles was handed the captaincy following United’s relegation in 2016 – and led the club back to the Premier League.

Newcastle’s owners want the club, which is 14th in the division, to challenge for European football and trophies in the coming years.

And Lascelles, under contract until 2024, says he and his team-mates are determined to be part of the future of the club, which was linked with a number of defenders in January.

“I’d love to stay here for as long as possible,” said the 28-year-old, who attended the opening of the Newcastle United Foundation's new £8million home this week. “Who wouldn’t? I’m captain of the club, and where things are going at the minute is a fantastic thing to be part of.

“I just think we’re all working hard. That’s the other thing, because everyone’s desperate to stay and be a part of it, the level improves. Not just in the way we train, but the way people are sensible in what they do in and around the city. No drinking.

“We’re looking after ourselves, nutrition, sleeping, doing everything we can to give ourselves the best opportunity to be a part of it.”

Lascelles – who succeeded Fabricio Coloccini as captain – is proud of what he has achieved at the club.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done here,” said Lascelles, who is on standby to play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with Fabian Schar a doubt. “If someone had asked me when I was younger ‘did I think I’d be Newcastle captain?’. I’d have said no.

“The position I’m in now, I’m really proud. I’ve had some difficult times, I think every player does, but I hope people remember me as an honest guy, hardworking, someone who gave everything for the badge. That’s pretty much it.”

Meanwhile, Lascelles visited NUCASTLE, which will be home to more than 30 Foundation programmes, on Tuesday.

“As soon as I walked in, I just thought ‘wow’," said Lascelles. “The facilities are fantastic."

