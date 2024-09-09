The latest talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare to return to Premier League action this weekend.

Newcastle United outcast Jamal Lewis has hinted he could have played his final game for the Magpies after securing a surprise season-long loan move to Brazilian club Sao Paulo.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Magpies from Norwich City in a reported £15m deal during the summer of 2020 - but struggles with injury and inconsistency hampered his attempts to shine at St James Park. After making 26 appearances in all competitions during his first season on Tyneside, Lewis suffered hamstring and groin injuries during his second season with Newcastle and the arrivals of Dan Burn and Matt Targett meant he has slipped down the pecking order by the time he had returned to fitness.

After being linked with a number of moves away from St James Park, Lewis joined Championship club Watford on a season-long loan move and despite making 38 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets, no permanent move to Vicarage Road was forthcoming. The attack-minded left-back featured during the Magpies preparations for the current season but was allowed to leave the club last week when he agreed to spend the season on loan at Sao Paolo.

The defender has admitted the ‘writing is on the wall’ for his Newcastle career as he looks set to spend the final year of his current Magpies deal in South America - and he revealed he has already set his sights on a long-term move to his temporary employers.

He said: “I’ve spoken to the manager and I’m in my last year, and I’ve done a season-long loan, so that kind of has the writing on the wall. If Sao Paulo can be my long-term home for the future, that would be amazing. I’m looking forward to adapting and learning the language so I can gel with my teammates, the staff, and the fans. I want to enjoy this opportunity as much as possible.”

Tonali backed by former England manager

Sandro Tonali's return to the Italy squad has been described as ‘crucial’ by former England manager Fabio Capello.

The former AC Milan midfielder made his return to domestic action when he started Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win against Nottingham Forest last month before making a first Premier League appearance in almost a year in the Magpies home win over Tottenham Hotspur. There was some surprise when Tonali was immediately handed a call-up to the Italy squad for their Nations League double header against France and Israel and providing a sublime assists for Federico Di Marco in a win over the former on Friday night. Speaking of his return, Capello revealed the midfielder gives the Italian side something different that was missing from their disappointing Euro 2024 campaign.

“His return was crucial," Capello told Gazzetta. "With him, Frattesi and Ricci, the midfield is more dynamic. We would have needed this midfielder at the Euros because Jorginho lacked the required intensity."