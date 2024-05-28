Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United full-back Matt Bondswell has confirmed his departure from the club.

The 22-year-old left-back joined Newcastle from German side RB Leipzig in 2021 and went on to feature for the first team in a 3-2 friendly defeat against Benfica the following year. Bondswell couldn’t maintain a spot in Eddie Howe’s first team and was subsequently loaned out to Newport County for the 2023-24 season.

Despite failing to feature during a previous loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in 2021-22, Bondswell was a regular in the Newport side that finished 18th in League Two, making 40 appearances across all competitions. With his contract at Newcastle set to expire this summer and a new deal not being offered, Bondswell will be free to find a new club ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

On social media, Bondswell posted: “My time at Newcastle has come to an end. I’ll be leaving with so many great memories and I want to thank all the players and staff who have been a part of that.

“Thank you to the fans for your constant support, it’s been an honour to be able to wear the black and white shirt in front of you .🖤🤍”