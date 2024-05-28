Newcastle United defender confirms imminent summer departure with heartfelt farewell message
Matt Bondswell has confirmed he will be leaving Newcastle United after three years at the club.
The 22-year-old left-back joined Newcastle from German side RB Leipzig in 2021 and went on to feature for the first team in a 3-2 friendly defeat against Benfica the following year. Bondswell couldn’t maintain a spot in Eddie Howe’s first team and was subsequently loaned out to Newport County for the 2023-24 season.
Despite failing to feature during a previous loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in 2021-22, Bondswell was a regular in the Newport side that finished 18th in League Two, making 40 appearances across all competitions. With his contract at Newcastle set to expire this summer and a new deal not being offered, Bondswell will be free to find a new club ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
On social media, Bondswell posted: “My time at Newcastle has come to an end. I’ll be leaving with so many great memories and I want to thank all the players and staff who have been a part of that.
“Thank you to the fans for your constant support, it’s been an honour to be able to wear the black and white shirt in front of you .🖤🤍”
The full-back is a the latest in a flurry of Newcastle youngsters that have confirmed they will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts next month. Former West Ham United winger Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni, Kyle Crossley, Jude Smith and Jordan Hackett have already confirmed their departures while the likes of Lucas De Bolle and Dylan Stephenson are also expected to follow.
