The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies go head-to-head with a former Champions League rival.

Newcastle United have repeatedly been named as potential suitors for two Serie A youngsters that are set to return to Juventus after successful loan spells.

Argentina Under-20 international Matias Soule is believed to be on the Magpies radar this summer after he scored 11 goals and provided three assists during a season-long spell with Frosinone, who were relegated following a 1-0 home defeat against Udinese on Sunday. Despite seeing his temporary employers struggle, Soule’s form has captured the attention of several clubs around Europe and Newcastle have been suggested as one potential suitor for the 21-year-old wideman.

However, it is Soule’s Juve team-mate Dean Huijsen who has been touted as a Magpies target ahead of the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old has spent the second half of the Serie A season with Roma, making 14 appearances and scoring two goals during his spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

With Juventus ready to allow a number of players to depart this summer as they oversee something of a rebuild of their squad, Huijsen is reportedly available for around £20m and that has triggered interest from Newcastle as they look to strengthen their defensive ranks.

The Spain Under-21 international has made just one senior appearance for the Turin-based club after coming off the bench to help Juve to a 1-0 win against AC Milan. After watching the youngster make his debut in the cauldron that is the San Siro, Juventus manager Max Allegri praised his attitude and performance and compared Huijsen to a genuine club legend.

Speaking after the game he told DAZN: “Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty. He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara. Gatti was booked, so I said maybe Leao would escape him on an occasion. And then, Huijsen came in and did really well. Luckily I found two players born in 2005 (Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz) thanks to the work conducted in the youth sector. Dean worked with the tranquility and serenity of a thirty-year-old.”

Despite being highly-rated by the Juve hierarchy, it now seems increasingly likely Huijsen will be allowed to leave this summer and several clubs have been linked with a move for the young defender. Earlier this month Gazzetta dello Sport reported Newcastle were ‘pressing to sign’ the 19-year-old - but a more recent report has claimed the Magpies former Champions League group stage opponents Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign the defender.