Lewis Hall is set to become Newcastle United’s first permanent summer signing when his obligation to buy clause from Chelsea is triggered.

The 19-year-old spent the entire 2023-24 season on loan at Newcastle, triggering a performance-related obligation to buy clause. The fee United will pay will represent a club record transfer for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million paid for Sporting CP for Hugo Viana in 2002.

After a difficult start to his loan spell, Hall ended the 2023-24 season strongly for Newcastle after becoming a regular starter in the final weeks of the campaign. Hall scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford having previously scored there in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win back in November.

Reflecting on his loan spell, Hall took to social media to say: “A season of valuable lessons and experiences which I’ll forever be grateful for. Thank you Geordies for your continued support ⚫️⚪️.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe started Hall in just one of his side’s opening 29 Premier League matches in 2023-24. But after plenty of work on the training ground, Hall established himself as an important player at left-back heading into the summer.

And The Magpies boss sees Hall as a long-term player at St James’ Park ahead of his permanent arrival.

“I think for any player when you come to a new club, especially for someone so young, it’s natural there will be a settling in period and adjustment, not just in terms of the training but in terms of his life, how he feels, how comfortable he feels,” Howe admitted.

“There is always a process to go through, you don’t just land here… even Bruno [Guimaraes], he didn’t just land here and play straight away, he had to adjust and people forget that.

“I think he’s done really well to commit and have consistency in his work even when no doubt he was frustrated that things weren’t happening from him quicker than he wanted.