Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab are interested in signing another Newcastle United goalkeeper following links with Martin Dubravka.

Odysseas Vlachodimos has reportedly ‘turned down’ the opportunity to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab this month, despite playing just one match for Newcastle United so far this season. The Greek international moved to St James’ Park in the summer from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £20m.

Vlachodimos’ transfer came in the wake of Elliot Anderson’s switch to the City Ground as the Magpies scrambled to ensure they would satisfy PSR and avoid a points deduction. Vlachodimos, therefore, has acted as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this season behind both Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka in the pecking order.

Injury to Pope last month means the 30-year-old has acted as Dubravka’s deputy for the last ten matches amid rumours that the Slovakian himself could leave the club. Dubravka was heavily-linked with a move to Al Shabab earlier this month, but his form has seen the Magpies push to keep him at the club with the potential of an offer to extend his stay on Tyneside past June when his contract expires.

Having been frustrated in their pursuit of Dubravka, according to Fabrizio Romano, Al Shabab have now turned their attention towards Vlachodimos. However, they are set to again see their attempts for a move rejected with Vlachodimos reportedly preferring to stay in Europe.

Romano posted on X: ‘Newcastle GK Odysseas Vlachodimos has turned down formal bid from Al-Shabab FC. His preference is to stay in Europe.’

Before moving to the Premier League to join Steve Cooper’s Tricky Trees in September 2023, Vlachodimos was a regular for Portuguese giants Benfica, playing 225 times for them during a five-year stay at the Estadio Da Luz.

With Pope nearing a return to fitness, however, Vlachodimos could again find himself as third-choice keeper at St James’ Park. Dubravka, meanwhile, is expected to remain on Tyneside past deadline day on Monday 3 February and could challenge the former Burnley man for a starting spot when he returns to full fitness.