The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Burnley v Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) at Turf Moor. Anthony Taylor will referee his fourth Newcastle match of the season. All three of the previous matches have been subject to controversial penalty decisions.

Taylor was last in charge of a Newcastle game back in February as Eddie Howe’s side won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest. The hosts were denied a penalty after Taiwo Awoniyi fell over challenges from both Sven Botman and Martin Dubravka with the score at 2-2.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The referee waved away Forest's appeals before VAR agreed with the initial decision not to award a spot-kick. Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said afterwards: “We should have had a penalty. I saw the replay over and over again.

“When you have the chance to see it on VAR, it's so obvious and that's why I don't understand [the decision]. I think [it's the defining moment] because we came from behind twice and that was a chance to take the lead. That was a decisive moment for sure.”

On New Year’s Day, Taylor awarded Liverpool a penalty at Anfield after Diogo Jota went down inside the penalty area following a challenge from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. While Newcastle were soundly beaten that evening, the decision to award the penalty was criticised with Jota viewed to have gone down easily despite the goal gaping.

And last October, Taylor awarded Newcastle a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers after Fabian Schar was adjudged to have been fouled by Hwang Hee-chan inside the area. Callum Wilson stepped up and converted the penalty though Wolves boss Gary O'Neil hit out at the 'terrible' decision following the match.

Taylor will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn with Tom Bramall as fourth official. John Brooks will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh