Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League defender Tosin Adarabioyo will have plenty of interest when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Fulham centre-back has been offered a new deal at Craven Cottage but is understood to have turned it down and informed the club he will be leaving following the end of his current deal in June. He was subsequently left out of the squad to face Crystal Palace last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020 and has attracted interest from Newcastle United as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United.

Reports emerged this week that Adarabioyo was ‘set to’ sign for Newcastle at the end of the season. But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played those reports down in his latest update, suggesting The Magpies are just one of several options available to the player.

Romano, who revealed Adarabioyo would be leaving Fulham at the end of the season, posted on X: “Newcastle remain interested in Tosin as free agent, but it’s still not a done deal at this stage. “Tosin is considering several options and the race remains open, with Newcastle among clubs keen. He’s leaving Fulham as free agent, as exclusively revealed last week.”

Romano later added: “Understand Chelsea as well as Newcastle are among clubs informed on conditions of the deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as free agent. “Several clubs are asking for conditions of potential free signing, but no formal proposal made. Tosin will take his time to decide his future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad