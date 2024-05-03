Fabrizio Romano responds to Newcastle United 'set to sign' transfer claim as Man Utd & Liverpool watch on
Premier League defender Tosin Adarabioyo will have plenty of interest when he becomes a free agent this summer.
The Fulham centre-back has been offered a new deal at Craven Cottage but is understood to have turned it down and informed the club he will be leaving following the end of his current deal in June. He was subsequently left out of the squad to face Crystal Palace last time out.
The 26-year-old has played 129 games for Fulham since his arrival from Manchester City in 2020 and has attracted interest from Newcastle United as well as Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and West Ham United.
Reports emerged this week that Adarabioyo was ‘set to’ sign for Newcastle at the end of the season. But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played those reports down in his latest update, suggesting The Magpies are just one of several options available to the player.
Romano, who revealed Adarabioyo would be leaving Fulham at the end of the season, posted on X: “Newcastle remain interested in Tosin as free agent, but it’s still not a done deal at this stage. “Tosin is considering several options and the race remains open, with Newcastle among clubs keen. He’s leaving Fulham as free agent, as exclusively revealed last week.”
Romano later added: “Understand Chelsea as well as Newcastle are among clubs informed on conditions of the deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as free agent. “Several clubs are asking for conditions of potential free signing, but no formal proposal made. Tosin will take his time to decide his future.”
Newcastle will be looking to sign defensive reinforcements this summer after losing captain Jamaal Lascelles and centre-back Sven Botman to long-term ACL injuries. AFC Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly has also been linked with a move with his contract set to expire this summer.