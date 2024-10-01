Newcastle United defender ruled out v Wimbledon after training ground fitness update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Targett’s Newcastle United return to action has been delayed once again.

Targett has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against AFC Wimbledon as he recovers from an eczema flare-up. The 29-year-old returned to training for Newcastle at the start of the season following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and even featured in a match for the Under-21s in August.

But his wait for a return to competitive first-team action goes on with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United in early November 2023. Targett has spent the best part of the last 11 months on the sidelines for Newcastle with various hamstring, Achilles and now eczema issues.

Targett has returned to training with the Newcastle first-team but head coach Eddie Howe admitted Tuesday’s match at St James’ Park will come too soon for the left-back.

“No, I don't think so,” Howe told The Gazette when asked if Targett would feature in the match. “It's going to be a little bit too early for Matt. He's still in the very early stages of training, at the moment he feels good but I don't think he'll make [Wimbledon].”

Since signing permanently for Newcastle for £15million from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022, Targett has been limited to just 11 first-team starts.

Reflecting on the defender’s injury issues, Howe added: “It's been tough for Matt because previous to those spells out he had been a really reliable performer for us.

“He's someone who came in during the relegation battle and really solidified that left-back position. He was someone who consistently played to a really high level, very consistent, a really good professional so this has been a really difficult time for him without a shadow of a doubt.

“The time he's been out injured has been hugely frustrating for him and for us because we've missed a very good player. Matt, technically, is one of the best players in the squad so we've really missed him and we'd like to get him fit on a consistent basis.

“The last problem that he's had has been a difficult one to take on top of the other episodes he's had so fingers crossed now we can get him back for a sustained period.”