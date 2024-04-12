Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Hargreaves will be tasked with leading Manchester United’s player recruitment this summer as the Red Devils continue to be frustrated in their attempts to reach a breakthrough in negotiations for Dan Ashworth. Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United in February and is expected to move to Old Trafford following a restructuring of football operations under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Jim Murtough has recently left his role at the Red Devils with Ashworth and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox anticipated to move across to Manchester. However, a report by the Manchester Evening News, suggests that Manchester United are preparing to go through the summer without Ashworth’s services.

In the meantime, Hargreaves is expected to take control of Manchester United’s recruitment plans and lead them through the summer window. Erik ten Hag’s side currently sit 6th in the Premier League table but have not guaranteed qualification for European football next season. The Magpies have won their last three games against the Red Devils by 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 score lines and will travel to Old Trafford in the final midweek of the Premier League season for a clash that could prove pivotal in the race for European qualification.

Unless an agreement between Newcastle and Manchester United is reached, then Ashworth will sit out the remainder of his gardening leave until 2026. Speaking about interest in Ashworth upon completion of his purchase of 27.7% of the club, Ratcliffe described the situation as ‘completely absurd’: “We'll have to see how it unfolds. What I do think is completely absurd, is suggesting a man who is really good at his job sits in his garden for one and a half years.

“We had a very grown up conversation with City about Omar. When things got done we sorted it out very amicably. They could see why he wanted to take that challenge.