Jay Turner-Cooke is set to spend the season on-loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. Turner-Cooke impressed for Newcastle United during pre-season and will move north of the border in search of regular first-team football - something that was unlikely to happen at St James’ Park.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean confirmed his club’s move for the 19-year-old and revealed that Turner-Cooke, who joined Newcastle from local rivals Sunderland in January 2021, was ‘eager’ to make the switch to McDiarmid Park. MacLean said: “Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season. He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villareal.

“He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him. He showed a real eagerness to come here.

“He’s hungry to come to Scotland and do well. Jay was with Tranmere for the second half of last season and played a dozen games or so, so he has a bit of first-team experience under his belt already.

“He is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play off the side as well, so he will add something to the squad. We’re happy to get him and hopefully he does well here.”