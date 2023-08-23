Newcastle United departure ‘confirmed’ as ex-Sunderland youngster set for Scotland loan move
Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies youngster will move north of the border after impressing during pre-season.
Jay Turner-Cooke is set to spend the season on-loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. Turner-Cooke impressed for Newcastle United during pre-season and will move north of the border in search of regular first-team football - something that was unlikely to happen at St James’ Park.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean confirmed his club’s move for the 19-year-old and revealed that Turner-Cooke, who joined Newcastle from local rivals Sunderland in January 2021, was ‘eager’ to make the switch to McDiarmid Park. MacLean said: “Jay has been involved with the Newcastle first team in pre-season. He was in the squad against Rangers and got some game-time against Villareal.
“He’s got a really good pedigree and Newcastle have high hopes for him. He showed a real eagerness to come here.
“He’s hungry to come to Scotland and do well. Jay was with Tranmere for the second half of last season and played a dozen games or so, so he has a bit of first-team experience under his belt already.
“He is a box-to-box midfielder who can also play off the side as well, so he will add something to the squad. We’re happy to get him and hopefully he does well here.”
St Johnstone currently sit bottom of the SPL table having suffered back-to-back defeats at the beginning of the campaign. Fresh from impressing against Gateshead and participating in the Premier League Summer Series and Sela Cup during pre-season, Turner-Cooke could make his debut for the Saints against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at Celtic Park on Saturday.